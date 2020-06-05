Berrien County added just three new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total to 646 cumulative cases.
Over Wednesday and Thursday, the county added 15 recoveries. The county still has 53 deaths.
With recoveries and deaths, the county now has about 61 active COVID-19 cases, five less than on Tuesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 10 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning, with two in the intensive care unit.
Van Buren County added one new COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 150. The county still has six deaths.
Cass County added one case as well, bringing its total to 85. The county still has three deaths.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release updated recovery totals today on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
The Berrien County Health Department will hold its weekly Facebook Live update at 12:30 p.m. today at www.facebook.com/bchdmi.