BENTON TOWNSHIP — Around 2,000 ninth-grade students will explore Michigan’s six career pathways and meet with Berrien County industry representatives to learn about future career opportunities.
The 2022 Career Pathway Day hosted by Berrien RESA, Michigan Works and Lake Michigan College will be on Oct. 28 at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, a news release stated.
“Career Pathway Day is an exciting opportunity for area ninth-graders,” explained Berrien RESA Assistant Superintendent and Career & Technical Education Regional Director Chris Machiniak in a prepared release. “During the event, students will explore their career interests through a number of hands-on activities, meet with post-secondary representatives and talk to area employers about future career opportunities in Southwest Michigan.”
This is not a job fair, he said, but a career exploration opportunity. Students will interact with engineers, business owners, print designers, biologists, agriculture consultants, office managers, bankers, veterinarians and others to gain a first-hand understanding of what it means to be employed in that field.
The event brings industry leaders and students together to help close the “skills gap” that we are experiencing in our region, the release stated.
“This event is always a win-win for both local employers and youth,” said Paul Brohman, business solutions manager at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, in a prepared statement. “Our youth benefit from being exposed to careers pathways that interest them and allow them to see a future beyond high school. For employers – this event provides an opportunity for them to truly impact our region’s future workforce by sharing their experiences from their industry and line of work.”
The event will start with an overview of Career Pathway Day activities at the Mendel Center’s Main Stage, followed by a career expo in Grand Upton Hall. Employers will be organized into sections based on Michigan’s six career pathways: arts and communication; business, management, marketing and technology; engineering, manufacturing and industrial technology; health sciences; human services; and natural resources and agriscience.
College representatives from Lake Michigan College, Southwestern Michigan College and Western Michigan University will be on site to answer students’ questions. Additionally, veteran high school CTE students will be on hand to share their class experiences with their ninth-grade peers, the release stated.
Participating companies include:
Manufacturing, engineering and industrial technology
Edgewater Automation
Building Trades Union
Carpenters Union
Ironworkers
Eagle Technologies
Vickers Engineering
Lindberg/MPH
PIC Group Inc/Indeck Niles Energy Center
Ausco Products
Abonmarche Consultants
LECO Corp.
Paragon Tempered Glass
Maximum Mold
Special Lite
Health
Medic 1
Great Lakes Surgery Center
Creative Therapy School of Massage
LADD
Corewell (formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland) nursing, therapy, athletic training and phlebotomy.
Human services
Berrien County Sheriff’s Department
Michigan Works
Michigan State Police
American Airlines
M Squared Modern Hair
Express Employment Professionals
Four Winds Casino
Berrien RESA
Business, management, marketing and technology
United Federal Credit Union
Wright Properties
Leidos
Arts and communication
J&R Printing
Bling Wizard Books
Krasl Art Center
Natural resources and agriscience
Greenstone Farm Credit Services
Berrien County Parks – Love Creek
Two By Two Veterinary Clinic
Michigan Farm Bureau
Lounsbury Excavating
Wilber Ellis
Zoetis