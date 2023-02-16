BENTON TOWNSHIP — Spellers of the world will unite in Berrien County next week.
The 2023 Cloverleaf Spelling Competition returns on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center. The competition begins at 8:30 a.m. and continues until a winner is decided.
The competition is open to school districts’ top three school spellers in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. The spellers earned their rankings in their school spelling contests.
Students who take the stage Thursday are competing for several cash prizes, with the top prize being paid admission to the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C., this spring.
The event is sponsored by Berrien RESA, The Herald-Palladium, AEP and Lake Michigan College. Co-sponsors include Honor Credit Union, Pizza Hut of Southwest Michigan, the Sugarman family, Encyclopedia Britannica, Merriam-Webster and Hexco Academic.
Participating schools are:
Berrien County
Berrien Springs Middle School
Brown Elementary School, St. Joseph Public Schools
Christ Lutheran School
E.P. Clarke Elementary School, St. Joseph Public Schools
Lakeshore Middle School
Lincoln Elementary School, St. Joseph Public Schools
New Buffalo Middle School
Ring Lardner Middle School, Niles Community Schools
River Valley Middle School
Trinity Lutheran School, Berrien Springs
Upton Middle School, St. Joseph Public Schools
Cass County
Dowagiac Middle School
Van Buren County
Bangor Middle School
Lawton Middle School