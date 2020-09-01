BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien RESA plans to help school districts prevent the spread of COVID-19 this fall with the return of in-person classes.
As a result of a partnership between the Michigan Department of Education, the Michigan Community Service Commission and the Michigan Association of Intermediate School Administrators, Berrien RESA will provide thousands of face coverings to students across Berrien County.
“Through our relationship with multiple state departments and associations, we were able to request additional health and safety resources to benefit schools in Berrien County,” said Superintendent Eric Hoppstock. “This week, Berrien RESA applied for 18,500 KN90 masks for students.”
The masks will be delivered to Berrien RESA, where they will then be distributed to local school districts based on anticipated need.
“All of Berrien County’s school districts have purchased face coverings and other personal protection materials to support a safe return to school,” Hoppstock said. “The masks being provided through the state will supplement their current supply and help reduce expenses as districts replenish their stock throughout the school year.”
The KN90 masks are being procured on behalf of partnering agencies by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan State Police.
They are expected to arrive at Berrien RESA for distribution early this fall. Hoppstock said the masks could arrive as early as the end of this week.
Hoppstock said the state is providing the masks to any at-risk schools in the state. Those schools were decided by the number of free and reduced lunches.
“This goes back to when Gov. Whitmer amassed all the PPE equipment for the health care workers. They were looking in their warehouses and noticed a stockpile of supplies,” Hoppstock said. “A couple weeks ago. The opportunity came up and we put our hand up.”
School resumes Sept. 8 for the majority of districts in Berrien County.