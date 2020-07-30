Recoveries outpaced new COVID-19 cases again Wednesday in Berrien County.
The county reported 13 new cases and 19 new recoveries. No new deaths were reported.
This brings the county’s active case total to about 94, down from 100 on Tuesday. Last Wednesday, the county had about 142.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 10 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, up from 8 on Tuesday and down from 12 last Wednesday.
Cass County recorded three new cases Wednesday, while Van Buren County recorded five new cases.
Neither county reported any new deaths.
For more local COVID-19 data and information, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, or www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19/.