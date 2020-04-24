ST. JOSEPH — Regional flexibility is needed as the state fights to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Berrien County commissioners said Thursday in a letter that sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
“Executive action should not be based on the notion that one rule fits all locations,” states the letter, which was read by board Chairman Mac Elliott during the virtual meeting. “What is necessary for Southeast Michigan is not proving to be what is best for Southwest Michigan, the Upper Peninsula and other regions.”
Over 80 percent of the COVID-19 cases have been reported to be on the east side of the state.
Elliott said the letter will be sent to the governor electronically because she is expected to soon make an announcement regarding the expansion of the stay-at-home executive order beyond April 30.
“What we’re doing today is certainly timely in light of what’s been happening in the governor’s office,” he said.
In the letter, commissioners ask Whitmer to revise current and future executive orders to allow for regional flexibility.
“We also urge you to allow citizens to purchase such things as grass seed, house paint and gardening supplies and to engage in recreational and outdoor activities which common sense should allow,” Elliott said. “Those of us in border counties can readily understand why citizens are flocking to Lowe’s, Meijer, Walmart or Home Depot stores in Toledo, South Bend or Elkhart. They are driving across the state line because it is unreasonable to prohibit the purchase of these items in approximately 75 of the 83 Michigan counties.”
The letter further states that:
- the virus is more impactful on areas with high population density,
- continuing to treat the entire state the same will likely cause “irreparable damage to our economies and to the entire state,”
- a sensible and safe framework needs to be set up that “respects the constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all citizens in the state,”
- modifications to current and future executive orders need to follow federal guidelines,
- local public health officials can be trusted to reopen the county safely, and
- people who work in occupations where they can socially distance themselves should be allowed to return to work.
Elliott said he expects the commissioners to meet April 30, even though it’s the fifth Thursday of the month because the county needs to be nimble as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One item that is ready in case it is needed is a draft resolution extending the county’s declaration of an emergency, he said.
Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten told county commissioners last week that she, along with many of the county health officers, support a regionalized approach, depending on what that looks like and how the regions are defined.