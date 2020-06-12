ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office records lobby will reopen Monday by appointment only. The office has been closed to the public since the coronavirus outbreak hit.
Located at 919 Port St., St. Joseph, the records lobby will offer appointments for firearms transactions, sex offender registration, fingerprinting and report requests. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office in Niles will remain closed to the public until June 30, and all appointments will be handled at the St. Joseph office.
To schedule an appointment, call 983-7141, ext. 7211, or email sheriffrecords@berriencounty.org. If requesting an appointment via email, state the reason for the request and provide a contact phone number.
Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Before being allowed into the building, visitors will need to answer some COVID 19 screening questions, have their temperature taken and wear a face mask.
Anyone arriving without an appointment will be turned away and will need to schedule an appointment before returning.