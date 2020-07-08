The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has been reported in the Berrien Springs, Niles and Buchanan areas.
Police said a man is offering to seal driveways, provides paperwork from Seal Master/Sherwin Williams as a contractor, takes payments up front, then leaves without completing any work. He also has been seen on residential security cameras looking into barns and garages, police said.
The sheriff’s office has identified the suspect in the scam as Pierre O’Hara, 26 years old and described him as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he is driving a white Dodge pickup truck with a South Carolina license plate numbered 8858NA.
Deputy Kelly Laesch, crime prevention coordinator for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, is asking residents to share this information with their friends and family.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 983-7141 Ext. 7224.