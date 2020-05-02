BENTON TOWNSHIP — Local health officials have shifted their thinking from flattening the curve, to how to keep that curve flat.
“Instead of May being the end of things, it’s really the beginning of a new season of how are we are living with COVID-19 in our community,” said Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), during a news conference Friday.
Britten said all the steps taken to flatten the curve have been great.
“But we know some things, like closing businesses and other facilities in our community, is not sustainable,” she said. “We’re trying to monitor how we open things and still keep us below that surge capacity.”
Surge capacity refers to how many patients the hospital can handle if there were to be a surge of COVID-19 cases.
Britten said so far, Berrien County has stayed under that, but to stay under that, people still need to be taking precautions as they move around the community.
These precautions include wearing a mask in grocery stores and staying 6 feet away from people while out in public.
She said it also includes protecting the most vulnerable in our community, like people in nursing homes, to try to minimize the number of deaths.
“But we know transmission is going to continue. This virus is going to be with us for a period of time. We really need everybody in the community to be immune, which is going to take a lot of time,” Britten said.
In addition, she said the BCHD will continue to have live news conferences on the department’s Facebook page at 12:30 p.m. each Friday to give updates to the community.
State of emergency
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit reported at the news conference that the county extended its local state of emergency this week through May 31.
“This order was extended to continue to allow the Berrien County Emergency Operations Center to operate to support of the Berrien County Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland, as well as provide vital resources to fight this pandemic,” he said.
The emergency declaration was originally signed March 26 and was extended through April, on April 3.
Friday numbers
The BCHD reported an additional 15 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases Friday, for a total of 263.
That’s an increase of 46 cases since Monday.
Also since Monday, 37 more people have recovered, with the total now at 183.
In addition, 15 of the confirmed positive cases have died.
The BCHD’s new dashboard, which details the county’s COVID-19 data more thoroughly, shows that half of the deaths have been “non-hispanic black” people. Also, most of the deaths have been men. All of the deaths have been people over the age of 50.
The county has 173 presumed positive cases, compared to 165 reported Monday. That number will fluctuate more often as people get test results either positive or negative, according to the BCHD.
As of Friday, there were four people in the intensive care unit at the hospital, and six people hospitalized not in the ICU.
In Van Buren County, 15 people have now recovered and 10 have recovered in Cass County.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department updates its number of recovered each Friday.
Van Buren County now has 54 positive cases, up from 49 reported Thursday.
Over the week, Van Buren County gained 18 cases.
Cass County is now up to 30 cases. That’s an increase of three cases since Monday.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at about 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.