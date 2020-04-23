ST. JOSEPH — A woman who police say hired a man to kill her ex-husband’s girlfriend is in jail after, according to court records, the man took a partial payment, then went to police.
Alana Gonzalez, 58, of Berrien Springs, has been bound over for trial on a charge of solicitation of murder. She is accused of hiring Quacy Roberts of Benton Harbor to kill Bonita Levi, the girlfriend of her ex-husband, Elvin Gonzalez. A Kalamazoo judge conducted the preliminary hearing for Alana Gonzalez by Zoom, an internet meeting application, after all Berrien County Trial Court judges disqualified themselves from hearing the case.
Elvin Gonzalez is the Berrien Trial Court’s Family Division administrator. The Michigan Supreme Court Administrative Office will appoint a visiting judge to preside over the trial, although it will be conducted at the Berrien County Courthouse on a date yet-to-be determined.
Meanwhile, Gonzalez is being held in the Berrien County jail with bond set at $75,000 cash or surety.
According to court records, Quacy Roberts was to be paid $5,000 to kill Levi, and had received incremental payments between Jan. 23 and Feb. 24 at a location in Benton Township. The murder, by shooting, was to have occurred on March 27 in St. Joseph. At some point, Roberts went to police and another man informed Levi of the plot, according to court records.
Alana Gonzalez faces up to life in prison if she is convicted as charged.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said no charges have been filed against Roberts.
“It is the prosecution’s theory, based on the witness coming forward to police, that he had no intention of carrying out the plot to kill,” Sepic said in a written statement.