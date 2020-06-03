BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien Springs High School has 124 graduating seniors in the class of 2020. Commencement plans are still to be decided, for either June 28 or July 26.
The Shamrock boys soccer team won the first ever conference title, while boys cross country won the Berrien County meet for the second year in a row. The football team played all games at away sites and went undefeated in the regular season at 8-0 and went on to achieve Honorable Mention Academic All-State.
The competitive cheer team set four new school records and was undefeated in their regular season and became the BCS Conference champions. They were regional qualifiers, state finalists for the first time and achieved Honorable Mention Academic All-State.
Berrien Springs had one National Merit Finalist, Jacob Herman. Their Quiz Bowl team qualified for both state and national competition, while taking first place in the Allegan and BCS leagues and second place in the WSJM league.
The Concert Band and the Wind Symphony both earned straight Division One ratings at the District MSBOA Concert Festival, and both groups qualified for the State MSBOA Concert Band Festival.
Berrien Springs High School Marching Band earned a Division One rating at the MSBOA District Marching Festival. They earned Best Marching and second place at the Lakeshore Marching Invitational in Class C.
Twenty-nine Business Professionals of America chapter members qualified for the state competition. The Berrien Springs Financial Analyst Team received first place at regionals. The Small Business Management Team took second place and the Video Production Team took first place.
The Bel Canto choir and the Concert Choir both received Division 1 ratings at the District Choir Festival with scores of 119/120. Bel Canto also performed at the American Choral Directors Association’s fall conference at Western Michigan University and at the Michigan Music Conference in Grand Rapids in January. The Men’s Ensemble received a Division 1 rating at the District Choir Festival with a score of 115/120. Eight seniors made it into the Southwestern Michigan Vocal Festival Honors Choir.
Senior class officers are: Jae Seo, president; Emily Knight, vice president; Noah Sanders, treasurer; Delyla Gomez, secretary; and George Kertawidjaja, historian.
The four co-valedictorians are: Garrett West, Lauren Schaer, Hannah Pittman and Jacob Herman. Destiny Russell is salutatorian.
West, the son of Peter and Karen West of Berrien Center, plans to finish his associate’s degree in general science at Lake Michigan College, then transfer to study engineering at a four-year university.
Schaer, daughter of Brian and Tammie Schaer of Niles, plans to attend Southwestern Michigan College.
Pittman, daughter of Douglas Pittman and Carolina Teo of Niles, plans to attend the University of Michigan and major in biochemistry.
Herman, son of Michael Herman and Michele Bowen of Niles, plans to attend the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and eventually earn an MBA.
Russell, daughter of Chris Russell and Isadora Russell of Berrien Springs, plans to attend Southwestern Michigan College to finish her associate’s degree and then transfer to a university in Georgia.
Berrien Spring’s top 10 scholars are: Garrett West, Lauren Schaer, Hannah Pittman, Jacob Herman, Destiny Russell, Kaitlin Escobar, Katelyn Hubbard, Jae Won Seo, Jacklyn Alsbro and Jackson Glanzer.
Graduates of the 2020 class include: Ramaa Abburi, Jillian Abshagen, Adrian Acevedo Sotomayor, Luis Aguirre-Latino, Jacqueline Allison, Jacklyn Alsbro, Sandiniaina Andriamparany, Cameron Baker, Jacob Blakeman, Kevin Blaylock, Nathan Britenfeld, Klarissa Burch, Alyssa Burke, Kiersten Burns, Sean Carl, Billie Marie Carter, Tyler Carter, Yosselyn Cervantes, Cameron Chandler, Carlos Chavez-Hernandez, Jennifer Chin, Jackson Christner, Aslinn Cleland, Ian Cleveland, Isaiah Cuthbert, Emmanuel Davis, Hillary Dortch, Zoe Dortch, Kym’meisha Ellis-Davis, Kaitlin Escobar, Alicia Gilbert, Katharine Gillespie, Jackson Glanzer, DeLyla Gomez, Ryan Gonzalez, Caleb Gordon, Joyce Hajaj, Don’Esha Harrell, Kyle Haskins-McDonald, Myah Hawley, Reilly Hayes, Elizabeth Haygood, Xavier Haynes, Solomon Henderson, Jacob Herman, Katelyn Hubbard, Patrick Hunt.
Andrew Johnson, Justin A. Johnson, Justin D. Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Garrett Jones, George Kertawidjaja, Faith Kittleson, Emily Knight, Kurt Krause, Avion Lall, Anthony Latin, Octavio Latino Martinez, Anna Lechleitner, Dulce Lopez-Latino, Elena Loucks, Ashley Marlowe, Andreas Martinez, Karina Martinez Fernandez, Shekinah Mbwambo, Dylan Mondschein, Nicklas Nelson, Elisha Nicolas, Jeanne Ohidah, Ian Pagan Otero, Trent Parquette, Miguel Pena, August Pinkowski, Christopher Pitone, Hannah Pittman, Ellen Randrianaina, Shaylynn Reyes, Mitchell Robaska, William Robison, Maria Rodriguez, Vanessa Rojo-Merida, Gianna Ruhaya, Melody Ruiz Matamoros.
Destiny Russell, Elliot Sanders, Noah Sanders, Shirso Sarker, Skyler Sawle, Lauren Schaer, Brandon Schrock, Jae Won Seo, Carter Sheline, Jeffrey Shembarger, Enoch Sibande, Alexandria Sill, Michael Silva, John Simmons, Yazmin Singleton, Joshua Sitarz, Kylee Smith, Colton Stoub, Josette Suarez, Zariya Suggs, Nicolas Swank, Clinto Taveras, Samantha Thomas, Jaylen Thompson, Gabriella Trevisan, Giovanni Trevisan, Nathan Turbyfill, Magali Vazquez, Danny Vinson, Roosevelt Walker, Daniel Wauren, Garrett West, Payton White, Deven Wildeman, Eboni Willis, Jada Willis, Ashley Wooden, La’Dajah Yarbrough, Jaden Yonts, Hunter Zammataro.