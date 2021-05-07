Berrien County recorded one new COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 250.
The death was someone over the age of 50, according to the Berrien County Health Department’s data dashboard.
On Thursday, the county recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new recoveries.
So far this week, Berrien County has recorded 230 new COVID-19 cases. The county recorded 260 new cases last week and 336 new cases the week before.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,375 active COVID-19 cases. Last Thursday, the county had about 1,472 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland had 31 COVID-positive patients admitted Thursday morning. Last Thursday, the hospital reported having 29 COVID patients admitted.
Van Buren County recorded two new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 106. No new deaths were recorded in Cass County.
In addition, Van Buren County recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases, while Cass County recorded 11.
Vaccine update
The BCHD will hold a one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic 9 a.m. to noon next Wednesday on the campus of Andrews University, 8750 W. Campus Circle Drive, Berrien Springs.
In addition, the BCHD has appointments available for first or second dose of Moderna on Tuesday, and second shot Moderna or Pfizer on Thursday.
To make an appointment, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19 or call 1-800-815-5485.
Spectrum Health Lakeland will have Pfizer vaccines available at its Watervliet Hospital next week. The hospital is also holding a Moderna clinic on Thursday at Lake Michigan College’s Niles campus.
To make an appointment, visit www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19 or call 927-5100.
To find other vaccine providers, visit vaccines.gov.