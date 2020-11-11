The number of active COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continued to grow Tuesday, while more school districts suspended in-person learning.

Berrien County recorded 153 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 109 new recoveries.

Recoveries have been historically high on Tuesdays, but this week that seemed to wane as so many new cases are being reported.

Another COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday, bringing the county's death toll to 89.

Berrien County is now at about 615 active cases – meaning there are about 615 people in the community who have tested positive and have not yet recovered or died.

That's up from 572 on Monday and 425 last Tuesday.

Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 47 COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning. That's the same as on Monday, and up from 32 last Tuesday.

Watervliet Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be suspending in-person instruction through Friday due to the increased spread of the virus.

"This is a difficult decision to make and we know it will impact your households. However, we are in a place where we will be unable to fully staff our buildings given the breadth of exposures and potential exposures, and information is not coming back to us quickly enough for us to stay ahead of the growth in community spread," Superintendent Ric Seager wrote in a letter to families.

He said the hope is that in-person learning can begin again on Monday.

Countryside Academy in Benton Harbor also announced Tuesday that it would be moving all of its students to remote learning through Nov. 30, due to a staff member testing positive, and a number of other staff members having to quarantine.

Also this week some area churches have returned to online services, due to the rise in cases. Check with your local church, or in the Church Notes sections in Saturday's HP for more information about certain services.

Van Buren County recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while Cass County recorded 27 new cases. No new deaths were reported in either county.