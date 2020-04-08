ST. JOSEPH — A Benton Harbor man told a police officer that he fatally stabbed his roommate while the roommate slept because the man had taken his debit card and used it for himself, and because he was disrespectful, according to testimony in Berrien County Trial Court on Tuesday.
“He said he waited until he was asleep and stabbed him with a kitchen knife. He said everyone lets their guard down at some point,” Michigan State Police Detective Tyler Roots told Judge Gary Bruce.
Jerry Osler, 62, and Sylvester Booth, 57, were living together in the basement of an apartment house at 182 Lake St., Benton Harbor, when on March 2, 2019, police were called on a report of a man in full cardiac arrest. Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Chad Williams was first on the scene and said he found Booth, obviously dead, lying on the floor near a mattress with one leg up on a chair and a blanket covering his chest. Another man, later identified as Osler, was standing on the other side of the room near a different bed, according to Williams.
Osler was charged March 4, 2019, with first-degree premeditated murder and concealing the death of an individual. Police said Booth is believed to have been dead for four or five days before police were called.
Following his arrest in early 2019, Osler originally was ruled incompetent to stand trial, and received treatment at the state’s forensic center and has since been ruled competent. His lawyers are asking for another evaluation to look at criminal responsibility. Bruce said that may take some time because the state has a backlog due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Williams and Roots were called as witnesses by Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Amy Byrd in Tuesday’s preliminary hearing for Osler. The hearing was conducted by video conferencing with the defendant from jail. Bruce said lawyers are not going into the jail and defendants are not being brought to the courtrooms due to the coronavirus outbreak. After hearing testimony, Bruce bound Osler over for trial on the two counts. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted as charged. The trial is set to begin June 30.
Williams testified that Osler, in an apparent attempt to explain the delay in calling police, told him at the scene of the alleged murder that he had been in and out all week and had not seen Booth until that day. He said Booth had talked about going to Ohio. Williams said the one-room basement apartment had a bad odor, was filled with scattered debris and although equipped with a table, a crock pot and a table-top cook stove, did not appear to have a kitchen or bathroom.
Under cross examination by Stephanie Low, one of Osler’s lawyers, Williams said Osler urinated in a closet area before being taken out of the apartment by police. Roots interviewed Osler at the Benton Harbor police station. He said Osler had already been read his Miranda rights and been interviewed by two other police officers. He at first denied any knowledge of the circumstances of Booth’s death, Roots said.
Roots testified that after initially denying involvement, Osler told him he was angry because Sylvester had used his debit card and was paying him back just $1 a week. He said that although Sylvester was disrespectful toward him, he continued to live with Sylvester because he had nowhere else to go.
“He told me that after he stabbed him, he covered him with a blanket because he didn’t want anyone else to come in and see him,” Roots told the court. “He said he’d made a mistake not getting rid of the body. He said the stabbing had occurred four or five days earlier.”
Paul Jancha Jr., Berrien’s chief public defender and Osler’s other lawyer, asked Roots in cross examination whether he had talked to any of the other people who live on upper floors of the apartment house. Roots said he had initially, but those people had no answers.
Jancha asked whether Roots had noted any odd behavior by Osler, whether he smelled of alcohol, and whether it’s true Osler told him he is 19 years old.
“He did, but in a joking manner,” Roots answered. He said that although he did not observe any incoherent behavior by Osler, “He does mumble when he speaks.”
When asked in re-direct by Byrd whether, when Osler said he was 19 years old, Roots took it to mean he actually believes he is 19.
“Absolutely not,” Roots responded.