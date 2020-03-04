BENTON HARBOR — Even though almost $15 million in water and sewer work in Benton Harbor won’t start until late August, more than 50 trees need to be removed before April 1 to protect two types of endangered or threatened bats.
“We have to (remove these trees) now because of the endangered bats that come back to the area after April 1,” Tim Drews, vice president of Abonmarche, told city commissioners Monday.
He said that if the trees aren’t cut down before April 1, they won’t be allowed to be cut down until after Sept. 30.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lists the northern long-eared bat as threatened and the Indiana bat as endangered.
Drews said 134 trees need to be removed in all, but his firm identified 54 trees that will hold up the project if they don’t get cut down now.
“The remainder will be cut down as part of the actual project,” he said.
Drews said that after the trees are cut down, the stumps will be removed and the areas will be restored with top soil and grass seed. But new trees won’t be planted until after the street work is done.
‘We’re coming up with plans right now for native tree replacements that will be not just one species, but multiple species that can be planted in the tree lawns to replace these trees and others that are missing along the corridor to enhance the corridor,” he said.
Commissioners approved hiring Treeworks of Coopersville as the low bidder to remove the trees and restore the tree lawn for $34,620.
Drews said that the trees that are there will not survive the extensive work to be done.
“The project is going to include the removal of the streets, the removal of the sidewalks, storm sewer, sanitary and water main, and by the time you do that, you’re basically from right-of-way to right-of-way and these trees are in the way,” he said. “Some of these sewers are 25-feet deep.”
The trees slated to be removed are on segments of Territorial Road, Benton Street and Stevens Street. Other streets to be worked on at a later date include segments of Pipestone, Maple and Wall streets, and of Highland and Vineyard avenues.
The project, expected to be completed in 2021, includes work to be done on the water tower on Britain Avenue.
Commissioners authorized the project in January after the city was approved to receive low-interest loans from two state programs – the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund (DWRF) for the water projects and the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) for the sewer projects. The package includes $1.4 million in loan forgiveness.
In other business, commissioners approved hiring Steven H. Schwartz of Keller Thoma in Southfield as the city’s labor attorney at the rate of $175 per hour if the work is done by an attorney and $165 if the work is done by an associate.
Commissioners also met in closed session to discuss a personnel matter concerning former City Manager Darwin Watson. After almost 40 minutes, they came back into open session and took no action.