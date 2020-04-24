ST. JOSEPH — Dozens of police, fire and ambulance personnel took time out Thursday evening to recognize and thank another bunch of heroes.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for these workers on the front lines. In our eyes, they are the heroes during this challenging time,” said Lincoln Township Fire Chief Brandon Chiarello.
He and Lincoln Township Police Patrolman Curt Wolf invited members of all police, fire and public safety departments in Berrien County, along with ambulance crews, to take part in a drive-by appreciation event to honor Spectrum Health Lakeland workers.
“The hospital knows we’re coming, so hopefully workers will get to look out the windows as we drive through,” Chiarello said, before the event.
A steady stream of police cars, fire trucks and ambulances, with red and blue lights flashing, made its way along the winding driveway at the main entrance to Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph. Lakeland employees waved and yelled “thank you,” many outside the door wearing masks and many waving from hospital windows.
“I’m just so impressed. This is so cool,” said Debra Johnson, assistant vice president and chief experience officer at Lakeland. “I can’t even say how I feel about this. It’s just so special. Because of our masks people can’t see our smiles. We hope they can see the twinkle in our eyes.”
Many off-duty health care workers, as well as nearby residents, lined the driveway to watch the parade.
Because Lincoln Township is centrally located in Berrien County, many police and fire department vehicles staged there at 7 p.m. At about 7:15, the vehicles left Lincoln Township and more departments joined at a second staging area in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot in St. Joseph.
The parade of vehicles, with lights flashing, entered the parking lot at Lakeland from Langley Avenue, and, after pausing briefly for police and firefighters to salute the health care workers, exited the hospital parking lot onto Napier Avenue before dispersing.
“We all know the medical workers are on the front lines every day. We’re all in this together,” said Jack Fisher, executive director of Medic 1, before taking part in the event.
He said the ambulance service has protocol in place for workers and, “We’ve had nobody in our office test positive. That’s a testimony to our people who are following protocol and practicing due diligence.”
St. Joseph Township Police Chief Randy Leng said his department and the township’s fire department thought it was important to show their support for those in the medical field who are dealing with the COVID-19 virus head-on.
“It takes a lot of courage dealing with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis, then heading home to their families. We truly support their incredible effort and would not have missed this event,” Leng said.
Bridgman Police Chief Daniel Unruh said he wanted to take part in the event to honor those working and caring for not only the COVID-19 patients, but also people who are hospitalized for other reasons.
“It’s the least we first-responders can do to show our appreciation for all health care workers who have spent countless hours away from their own homes, families and friends to care for others. A simple ‘thank you’ seems like such a small token of appreciation for the jobs they’re doing, so when I heard about this drive-by, I didn’t hesitate to join in. I have a lot of friends working at the hospital and can’t thank them and the entire staff enough,” Unruh said.
St. Joseph Department of Public Safety Director Steve Neubecker said it was important for his department to show their support for health care workers who are on the front lines, treating people who have COVID-19 or symptoms.
“We want to thank all Spectrum Health Lakeland staff members for working tirelessly to keep our communities safe,” Neubecker said. It’s important that we’re here showing our support for our health care workers. We wanted to express our thanks for all they do. They are not getting breaks and are working long hours to keep this community safe.”
Coloma Township Police Chief Wes Smigielski said everyone at the hospital who has committed to work deserves to see how much the community appreciates what they are doing.
“This is a new thing for all of us, and everyone who has to work front lines, from grocers, fast-food and public safety has stepped up and done what they can to make life seem a little bit normal,” he said. “We are thankful to everyone.”