Lakeland Medical Center – St. Joseph
Benton Harbor – Boy, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, Victoria Brown, 8:06 a.m. Jan. 20.
Benton Harbor – Boy, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, Breanna Jones and Saquel Sevell, 12:57 p.m. Jan. 17.
Benton Harbor – Girl, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, Noyokya Seuell, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 19.
Benton Harbor – Girl, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, Alicia Zwiers and Jonathan Napier, 1:43 p.m. Jan. 17.
St. Joseph – Girl, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, Stacey and Patrick Assell, 11:39 p.m. Jan. 13.
St. Joseph – Girl, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, Katherine and Aaron Davis, 2:20 a.m. Jan. 19.
St. Joseph – Girl, 6 pounds, 15 ounces, Jillian and Kyle Rupnow, 5:21 p.m. Jan. 21.
St. Joseph – Boy, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, Laura and Garrett Zick, 11:27 p.m. Jan. 20.