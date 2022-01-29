BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents can attend a free family health and blood lead testing fair today at InterCare Community Health Network.
The event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at InterCare, 800 M-139, Benton Harbor, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. No appointments are necessary. For information, call 855-869-6900.
In addition to blood lead testing, the event will include COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for adults and children and booster doses to those who are eligible as well as flu shots during the event. Free bottled water will also be available for test participants while supplies last.
Blood lead testing is particularly important for young children and pregnant persons because exposure to lead early in life has been shown to cause problems with learning, behavior, hearing and growth. For individuals who have elevated blood lead levels, the goals are to identify the source of lead, stop the lead exposure and to talk with their doctor about other tests or follow-up that might be needed.
Children less than 6 years old with an elevated blood lead level are offered nurse case management through the Berrien County Health Department, which includes a home visit with a registered nurse.
Blood lead testing for children is also being offered through the WIC program and the health department by calling 800-815-5485.
Visit BCHDMI.org for more information.
Bottled water
Benton Harbor residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.
Free bottled water continues to be provided by MDHHS and distributed by Benton Harbor residents.
To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Phones that cannot contact 211 should call 844-875-9211.
Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Ave., as follows:
Today
- Noon-2 p.m. – Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2-4 p.m. – New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Sunday
- 2-4 p.m. – Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Purpose Church Ministries
- 4-6 p.m. – Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday
- Noon-2 p.m. – Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m. – Brotherhood of All Nations
Southwest Community Action Agency at 331 Miller St., will host self-serve water pickup as follows:
- Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Wednesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
More information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.