As the Blossomtime Grand Floral Parade approaches, there are a few events that festival officials have scheduled for this weekend and next week.
Among them are the annual Youth Parade, Blessing of the Blossoms and the Run for the Buds. Below are key dates for the community to take part in the festivities.
Youth Parade
The Blossomtime Festival will hold its annual Youth Parade for youngsters from preschool through middle school age at noon on Saturday, along Lake Boulevard in downtown St. Joseph. The parade will feature grand marshals, 2023 Bud Princess Avry Schmidke and Bud Prince Cameron Johns, along with many queens and kings in attendance.
Check in will begin at 11 a.m. on the corner of Pearl Street and Lake Boulevard. Pre-registration is required.
Entrants will be judged in the following categories: floats, shoe box float, scout troops, pom pom/cheerleading/drill teams, costumed individuals, costumed groups, and decorated wagons and bikes. No motorized vehicles are allowed in the Youth Parade unless the entrants are a Float A Division unit.
The Youth Parade is sponsored by Starks Family Funeral Home and awards provided by Twin City Awards & Trophies.
Blessing of the Blossoms
The Blessing of the Blossoms was first held by the Rev. W. J. Cady in 1906 and is credited as the beginning of the Blossomtime Festival. This year’s blessing begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Michigan State University Extension Center in Benton Township.
The Blessing of the Blossoms will include Miss and Mr. Blossomtime and their courts, Miss Teen Blossomtime, Miss Junior Teen Blossomtime, the Bud Prince and Princess, and 2023 community queens, as well as clergy from participating communities. The event is designed to celebrate the blessings of the past and ask for God’s blessing on this year’s season in a multi-community setting of reverence and fellowship.
The blessing is sponsored by Florin Funeral Services in memory of H. Paul Florin, who was a long-time supporter and board member of the Blossomtime Festival. It is to be held outside with limited seating. No restrooms are available and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. There is no admission fee.
Following the Blessing of the Blossoms, the Blossomtime Royalty will partake in the first annual softball game at 4 p.m., Queens/Kings vs. the Blossomtime Community Chairmen and Central Queens. This event is open to the public and free of charge at the Kohn Sports Complex, 6161 Cleveland Ave., Stevensville.
For further information, contact the Blossomtime office by calling 982-8016 or emailing office@blossomtimefestival.org.
Run for the Buds
Run for the Buds is a chip-timed 5K run/walk along the Grand Floral Parade route, which begins at 10:30 a.m. May 13.
The 5K route starts and finishes in St. Joseph. The 5K route is an out and back course following Main Street in Benton Harbor. Free parking is available at the Berrien County Courthouse on the corner of Main and Port streets.
Race packets can be picked up the day before the race at Silver Harbor Brewing Co., 721 Pleasant St., St. Joseph, from 5:30-7 p.m. May 12. Same-day registration and packet pickup begins at 8:30 a.m. at Silver Harbor as well. The awards ceremony will start at about 11:30 a.m.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Blossomtime Festival Scholarship Fund. The fund was set up to give financial support to young men and women to further their education and pursue their dreams.