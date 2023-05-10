The Blossomtime Grand Floral Parade returns Saturday and officials have announced the planned line-up and route.
Road closures, detours and parking restrictions surrounding the 2.5-mile parade route through Benton Harbor and St. Joseph are similar to prior years.
Road closures and detours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Bicentennial Bridge to Benton Harbor will also be closed to all boats during this time. Traffic coming into St. Joseph will be detoured, and drivers will not be permitted to park along streets near the parade route starting at 6 a.m.
St. Joseph traffic will be detoured west onto Port Street and south to Lake Boulevard. To continue on M-63, drivers will turn east onto Jones Street or continue south on Lake Boulevard toward Lakeshore Drive.
From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking will be prohibited in the following streets:
1000 block of Church Street
700-1000 blocks of Court Street
700-800 blocks of Hoyt Street
500-600 blocks of Market Street
500-800 blocks of Park, Price and Jones streets
500-1100 blocks of Pearl Street
500-1000 blocks of State Street
Blankets and chairs will not be allowed along the parade route until 6 a.m. Saturday. Any blankets or chairs placed beforehand will be confiscated and taken to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.
Parade line-up
1. Squad cars
2. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team
3. Sponsor banner: Whirlpool Corp. and Lowe’s
4. Grand Marshal Sam Monte
5. Squad cars
6. Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey
7. Berrien County Sheriff’s Honor Guard
8. Volunteer of the Year 2022
9. Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Division
10. Float: Blossomtime Festival Royalty, featuring: Miss Blossomtime Lauren Vegter; first runner-up Javen Graves; second runner-up Olivia Ippel; Miss Congeniality Linda Klein; Mr. Blossomtime Karl Krause; first runner-up Juswin Judge; second runner-up Nolan Crandall; Mr. Nice Guy Declan Finnegan.
11. Parents of Miss Blossomtime
12. Parents of Mr. Blossomtime
13. Band: Benton Harbor High School
14. Float: Community of Benton Harbor
15. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammed
16. St. Joseph Mayor Laura Goos
17. United Federal Credit Union
18. Lest We Forget
19. Band: Bridgman High School
20. Float: Community of Bridgman
21. Costume character: “Queen Bee”
22. Antique Car: 1966 Ford Thunderbird
23. Band: Buchanan High School
24. Float: Community of Buchanan
25. Costume character: “Louie the Lightning Bug”
26. Antique car
27. Float: Blossomtime Royalty, featuring: Bud Princess Avry Schmidke; Bud Prince Cameron Johns; Bud Court: Greta Soule, Aubrie Genther, Riggens Kivela; Miss Junior Teen Blossomtime Kaelyn Jacobs; Junior Teen Court: Melina Moore, Vivienne Kittleson; Miss Teen Blossomtime: Lillian Smith; Teen Court: Nia Gorman, Allison Ramirez, LillieAnna Hew Len; Miss Cassopolis Texas Brooks.
28. Honorary Grand Marshal: Trever Meachum
29. Antique car
30. Float: Community of New Buffalo
31. Leo the Lion & Lions Club District Governor
32. Sam the Wheeler: Unicycle
33. Sam the Wheeler: Globe Walker
34. Plymouth Fife and Drum
35. Float: Community of Lawrence
36. 1937 American LaFrance Fire Engine
37. Michiana Clowns
38. Antique car
39. Band: Watervliet High School
40. Float: Community of Watervliet
41. Costume character: “Toy Story”
42. Antique car
43. Band: Dowagiac High School
44. Float: Community of Edwardsburg
45. Honorary Grand Marshal: Joseph Hassle
46. Bearcat Tactical Response Unit, McGruff the Crime Dog
47. Antique car
48. Band: Our Lady of the Lake Catholic High School
49. Float: Community of South Haven
50. Costume character: “Scooby Doo”
51. Float: Community of Stevensville
52. Band: Lakeshore High School
53. Sam the Wheeler: Giant wheel
54. Sam the Wheeler: Giant bike
55. Band: Lakeshore Middle School
56. Float: Community of Baroda
57. Antique car
58. State Sen. Aric Nesbitt
59. Safety Pup
60. Band: Coloma High School
61. Float: Community of Coloma
62. Niles Shrine Club Transport Van
63. Berrien County Shrine Club Mini Patrol
64. Southwest Michigan Masonic Center
65. Honorary Grand Marshal: Ned Totzke
66. Antique car and mascot
67. Float: CW Tech Robotarians
68. Berrien Springs Pickle Festival
69. Sam the Wheeler: Stilter
70. Sam the Wheeler: Juggler
71. State Rep. Joey Andrews
72. Wolverine Detachment #722
73. Band: River Valley High School
74. Float: Community of Three Oaks/River Valley
75. Costume character: “Elvis”
76. Boys & Girls Club of America, Youth of the Year: Samari Adams and Shamiya Williams
77. Band: Eau Claire High School
78. Float: Community of Eau Claire/Sodus
79. Costume character: “Gumper the Rabbit”
80. Boy Scouts of Southwest Michigan troops: 696, 603, 614, 623, 624
81. Niles mascot: Viking
82. Band: Niles High School
83. Float: Community of Niles
84. 1930 Fire Truck
85. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga
86. Band: Berrien Springs High School
87. Float: Community of Bangor
88. Costume character: “Splash”
89. Miss Southwest Breckyn Bussey
90. Float: Power in Motion Gymnastics
91. Antique car
92. Youth Parade Winner Band
93. Youth Parade Winner Float
94. Antique car
95. 1982 E-One Ladder Truck
96. Band: Hartford High School
97. Float: Community of Hartford
98. Berrien County Youth Fair Royalty: Queen Laila Roman and King Tyler Miller
99. Antique car
100. Costume character: “Franny the Fusion Hippo”
101. Band: Michigan Lutheran High School
102. Float: Community of Bloomingdale
103. Antique car
104. Costume character: “Rocky the Redhawk”
105. State Rep. Pauline Wendzel
106. Float: Blue Roof Church
107. Coast Guard 29’ Response Boat
108. Antique car
109. Float: Community of St. Joseph
110. Band: St. Joseph High School
111. Banner: Whirlpool Corp. and Lowe’s
112. Squad cars
113. Fire trucks
114. Ambulances