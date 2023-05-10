230510-HP-blossomtime-parade-file-photo.jpg

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill team performs during the 2022 Blossomtime Grand Floral Parade.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

The Blossomtime Grand Floral Parade returns Saturday and officials have announced the planned line-up and route.

Road closures, detours and parking restrictions surrounding the 2.5-mile parade route through Benton Harbor and St. Joseph are similar to prior years.

Road closures and detours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Bicentennial Bridge to Benton Harbor will also be closed to all boats during this time. Traffic coming into St. Joseph will be detoured, and drivers will not be permitted to park along streets near the parade route starting at 6 a.m.

St. Joseph traffic will be detoured west onto Port Street and south to Lake Boulevard. To continue on M-63, drivers will turn east onto Jones Street or continue south on Lake Boulevard toward Lakeshore Drive.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking will be prohibited in the following streets:

1000 block of Church Street

700-1000 blocks of Court Street

700-800 blocks of Hoyt Street

500-600 blocks of Market Street

500-800 blocks of Park, Price and Jones streets

500-1100 blocks of Pearl Street

500-1000 blocks of State Street

Blankets and chairs will not be allowed along the parade route until 6 a.m. Saturday. Any blankets or chairs placed beforehand will be confiscated and taken to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety.

Download PDF Blossomtime Parade

Parade line-up

1. Squad cars

2. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Motorcycle Drill Team

3. Sponsor banner: Whirlpool Corp. and Lowe’s

4. Grand Marshal Sam Monte

5. Squad cars

6. Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey

7. Berrien County Sheriff’s Honor Guard

8. Volunteer of the Year 2022

9. Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Division

10. Float: Blossomtime Festival Royalty, featuring: Miss Blossomtime Lauren Vegter; first runner-up Javen Graves; second runner-up Olivia Ippel; Miss Congeniality Linda Klein; Mr. Blossomtime Karl Krause; first runner-up Juswin Judge; second runner-up Nolan Crandall; Mr. Nice Guy Declan Finnegan.

11. Parents of Miss Blossomtime

12. Parents of Mr. Blossomtime

13. Band: Benton Harbor High School

14. Float: Community of Benton Harbor

15. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammed

16. St. Joseph Mayor Laura Goos

17. United Federal Credit Union

18. Lest We Forget

19. Band: Bridgman High School

20. Float: Community of Bridgman

21. Costume character: “Queen Bee”

22. Antique Car: 1966 Ford Thunderbird

23. Band: Buchanan High School

24. Float: Community of Buchanan

25. Costume character: “Louie the Lightning Bug”

26. Antique car

27. Float: Blossomtime Royalty, featuring: Bud Princess Avry Schmidke; Bud Prince Cameron Johns; Bud Court: Greta Soule, Aubrie Genther, Riggens Kivela; Miss Junior Teen Blossomtime Kaelyn Jacobs; Junior Teen Court: Melina Moore, Vivienne Kittleson; Miss Teen Blossomtime: Lillian Smith; Teen Court: Nia Gorman, Allison Ramirez, LillieAnna Hew Len; Miss Cassopolis Texas Brooks.

28. Honorary Grand Marshal: Trever Meachum

29. Antique car

30. Float: Community of New Buffalo

31. Leo the Lion & Lions Club District Governor

32. Sam the Wheeler: Unicycle

33. Sam the Wheeler: Globe Walker

34. Plymouth Fife and Drum

35. Float: Community of Lawrence

36. 1937 American LaFrance Fire Engine

37. Michiana Clowns

38. Antique car

39. Band: Watervliet High School

40. Float: Community of Watervliet

41. Costume character: “Toy Story”

42. Antique car

43. Band: Dowagiac High School

44. Float: Community of Edwardsburg

45. Honorary Grand Marshal: Joseph Hassle

46. Bearcat Tactical Response Unit, McGruff the Crime Dog

47. Antique car

48. Band: Our Lady of the Lake Catholic High School

49. Float: Community of South Haven

50. Costume character: “Scooby Doo”

51. Float: Community of Stevensville

52. Band: Lakeshore High School

53. Sam the Wheeler: Giant wheel

54. Sam the Wheeler: Giant bike

55. Band: Lakeshore Middle School

56. Float: Community of Baroda

57. Antique car

58. State Sen. Aric Nesbitt

59. Safety Pup

60. Band: Coloma High School

61. Float: Community of Coloma

62. Niles Shrine Club Transport Van

63. Berrien County Shrine Club Mini Patrol

64. Southwest Michigan Masonic Center

65. Honorary Grand Marshal: Ned Totzke

66. Antique car and mascot

67. Float: CW Tech Robotarians

68. Berrien Springs Pickle Festival

69. Sam the Wheeler: Stilter

70. Sam the Wheeler: Juggler

71. State Rep. Joey Andrews

72. Wolverine Detachment #722

73. Band: River Valley High School

74. Float: Community of Three Oaks/River Valley

75. Costume character: “Elvis”

76. Boys & Girls Club of America, Youth of the Year: Samari Adams and Shamiya Williams

77. Band: Eau Claire High School

78. Float: Community of Eau Claire/Sodus

79. Costume character: “Gumper the Rabbit”

80. Boy Scouts of Southwest Michigan troops: 696, 603, 614, 623, 624

81. Niles mascot: Viking

82. Band: Niles High School

83. Float: Community of Niles

84. 1930 Fire Truck

85. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga

86. Band: Berrien Springs High School

87. Float: Community of Bangor

88. Costume character: “Splash”

89. Miss Southwest Breckyn Bussey

90. Float: Power in Motion Gymnastics

91. Antique car

92. Youth Parade Winner Band

93. Youth Parade Winner Float

94. Antique car

95. 1982 E-One Ladder Truck

96. Band: Hartford High School

97. Float: Community of Hartford

98. Berrien County Youth Fair Royalty: Queen Laila Roman and King Tyler Miller

99. Antique car

100. Costume character: “Franny the Fusion Hippo”

101. Band: Michigan Lutheran High School

102. Float: Community of Bloomingdale

103. Antique car

104. Costume character: “Rocky the Redhawk”

105. State Rep. Pauline Wendzel

106. Float: Blue Roof Church

107. Coast Guard 29’ Response Boat

108. Antique car

109. Float: Community of St. Joseph

110. Band: St. Joseph High School

111. Banner: Whirlpool Corp. and Lowe’s

112. Squad cars

113. Fire trucks

114. Ambulances