Organizations and groups around Southwest Michigan are preparing for the potential spread of the coronavirus/COVID-19 by postponing or cancelling events that could expose people to potential carriers.
Included among the postponements is this weekend's planned Blossomtime pageant festivities, which were set for Sunday and Monday night.
Blossomtime President Anna Abdelnour reported in a news release that the Mr. Blossomtime contest, Showcase of Queens and Miss Blossomtime contest have all been postponed.
"We support and respect Lake Michigan College’s decision to close the college and the Mendel Center," Abdelnour said. "At this time, the (contests) will be postponed temporarily ... to help keep you and your loved ones safe. The Blossomtime Festival takes our responsibilities seriously and please do know a plan of action will be coming soon with an alternate date and more information."
The United Way of Southwest Michigan also cancelled its event at the Mendel Center, set for March 19.
It noted in a news release that its annual celebration will now take place in a different form.
"United Way staff are busy at work crafting a unique experience to acknowledge the generosity of our donors and the impact made in our community in 2019 as we look to the future of United Way’s service in Southwest Michigan," the news release said.
Where, when, and how a celebration will take place are being determined, and details will be forthcoming as soon as they become available.
The Berrien County Youth Fair is also postponing its anniversary fundraiser, set for March 28 at the Mendel center.
"We are only postponing our event and will have a new event date hopefully in the next few days," it wrote on Facebook.
Other special events, like Chocolate, Wine & Jazz to be held Saturday at Lake Michigan College's South Haven Campus, have been cancelled.
The event, put on by LMC and Foundry Hall, a nonprofit community arts organization, reported that there is no immediate plan to reschedule the event.
Starting Friday, the St. Joseph Library is cancelling all of its programs through the end of the month, as well as all public use of meeting rooms and community rooms from outside organizations.
"We will continue to evaluate the situation each week and, as we get closer to the end of the month we will keep everyone updated on April events," it wrote on its Facebook page. "The library will remain open for the time being and we will continue to disinfect surfaces and books."
The Van Buren County Office of Domestic Preparedness announced that the SkyWarn training scheduled for Van Buren County on Saturday at Bloomingdale Schools Auditorium has been canceled.
Also, the National Weather Service (NWS) Grand Rapids Office has decided to cancel all Spotter Training Sessions for the month of March as part of efforts to mitigate potential negative COVID-19 impacts at large gatherings.
The events are unlikely to be rescheduled. Online Spotter Training can be found at: www.meted.ucar.edu/training_course.php?id=23.
In Three Oaks, The Acorn theater reported that it has intensified its hygienic practices throughout the theater and at the bar.
"Among these additional measures: using hospital grade sanitizing cleaners for floors and seat armrests, hand sanitation stations throughout the theater, and disinfectant sprays placed in toilets for seats and handles. The Acorn bar will be open, but snacks will not be available," it reported in a news release.
It noted that if you need to miss an Acorn concert due to circumstances related to COVID-19, to contact them at info@acornlive.org or 756-3879.
Events like New Territory Arts Association's Spring Art Hop in the Benton Harbor Arts District, set for Friday, has participants declining to participate, like The OutCenter of Southwest Michigan.
"As an alternative way of participating in the Art Hop, we will attempt to make the artwork available online," according to the OutCenter's Facebook page.
Some community events, such as those being put on by the New Troy Community Center, have been postponed.
It will no longer hold an indoor flea market on March 14 or March 21, or the Friends of New Troy 15th Anniversary Celebration.
It noted that the celebration will be rescheduled once the outbreak, or fears of an outbreak, eases, and flea markets may be held in April, depending on the situation then.
Government
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, announced Thursday that he is requiring all staff members in his offices in Washington, D.C., St. Joseph, and Kalamazoo to telework and is encouraging other employers to do the same.
"Every job is important, but it’s a necessary step as we fight the coronavirus," Upton said in a news release. "Protecting the health and safety of all Americans must remain our top priority. The fact is that the only way to break this cycle is to limit person to person contact."
Upton said constituent services and case work will not be interrupted, but the physical offices will be temporarily closed. Anyone wishing to get in touch with him or his office can still do so as all emails and phone calls will be monitored.
YMCA
The YMCA of Greater Michiana, which includes its facilities in St. Joseph and Niles, remain open with fitness classes running as normal, according to a news release.
"We are following health department recommendations and will keep you updated if anything changes. We will evaluate the holding of gatherings and events on an individual basis," it wrote.
It is taking extra steps to ensure its facilities are as clean and healthy as possible, including greater vigilance when disinfecting high-touch items such as fitness center equipment, handrails and doorknobs. It also notes that people using its facilities should wipe down fitness equipment thoroughly before and after use, as well as shower before using the pools.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) suspended all tournaments indefinitely, due to concerns related to COVID-19. It had earlier decided to limit attendance, then later cancelled all events.
Elementary art
The Box Factory for the Arts announced Thursday that its reception and awards ceremony Saturday for its Elementary Art Exhibition has been cancelled.
The art will still be on display in the galleries from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, March 14 to March 28 with extended hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays for those who wish to visit the exhibits.
Live mannequins
The March Mannequins event, however, will go as planned in downtown St. Joseph on Friday night. A spokesperson for St. Joseph Today said they align their events with area schools, and since area K-12 schools remain open, the window show will go on.