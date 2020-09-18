ST. JOSEPH — Blossomtime is back.
The 2020 Blossomtime Pageant will be held Sept. 26, more than six months after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Blossomtime Festival is honored to be able to present the 2020 Miss and Mr. Blossomtime Pageant. We are overjoyed to be able to give the young people of Southwest Michigan this opportunity and we are eager to see who will be crowned Miss and Mr. Blossomtime and their respective courts of honor,” said Blossomtime President Anna Abdelnour in a news release. “Not only will they receive the title of Miss Blossomtime and Mr. Blossomtime, they will receive scholarship dollars that can be used to further their education. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and our pageant will present itself differently than years past, but the heart of the festival continues to beat strongly for the young people of our communities as we travel this new road together.”
The pageant will not follow its traditional format, due to the ongoing pandemic.
Rather than the Mendel Center, the pageant will take place at the Harbor Shores Golf Club Event Tent. The public will not be invited, and tickets will not be sold.
The Mr. Blossomtime Pageant will start at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. Miss Blossomtime will follow at 3 p.m.
Though the in-person audience will be very limited, the pageant will be streamed live for anyone to view. Officials said as the pageant date approaches, details about how to access the event will be provided on its Facebook page under Blossomtime Festival, Inc.
The Blossomtime Festival is celebrating 114 years in 2020, and on the 26th the 88th Miss Blossomtime will be crowned. It will be the 24th time a Mr. Blossomtime has been selected.