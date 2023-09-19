BENTON HARBOR — Blossomtime officials are holding an informational meeting for upcoming pageants.
Any parents with a child between the ages of 6 and 9 – as of Nov. 19 – can attend a meeting on what to know for the Blossomtime Festival’s Bud Prince and Princess Pageant. The meeting is at 1 p.m. Oct. 15, and take place at Fusion Center for Dance, 2162 Plaza Drive, Benton Harbor.
According to a news release, girls between the ages of 10 and 12 – as of Nov. 19 – are eligible to compete for the title of Miss Junior Teen Blossomtime, and girls between the ages of 13 and 15, can compete for the title of Miss Teen Blossomtime and are also invited to the information meeting that same afternoon.
Applications are available by emailing the Blossomtime office at office@blossomtimefestival.org and must be completed and submitted no later than Oct. 16.
Miss Sunset Coast
Applications for the Miss Sunset Coast and Miss Sunset Coast Teen Scholarship Pageants are due Sept. 25.
The pageants will be held Oct. 15 at the St. Joseph High School auditorium. Miss Sunset Coast is for women, ages 18-28, who reside in Michigan. Miss Sunset Coast Teen is for young women, ages 13-18, who reside in Michigan.
The pageants are the only preliminary competitions in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties that lead to the Miss Michigan Pageant and Miss America.
For more information and to apply, visit www.southwestmichiganpageant.org, call 982-8016 or email southwestmichiganpageant@gmail.com.