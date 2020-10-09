ST. JOSEPH — Resolutions passed by Berrien County commissioners during virtual meetings may no longer be valid now that the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that many of the governor’s executive orders are no longer valid.
That’s what county attorney John Dewane told commissioners Thursday morning.
Elected bodies were allowed to meet virtually due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders aimed at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dewane said that the executive orders issued since the end of April under the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 have been called into question since the court’s ruling last week. Before April 30, Whitmer’s executive orders were issued under a 1976 law that allowed her to declare a state of emergency but required legislative approval every 28 days.
When state legislators didn’t approve continuing the state of emergency past April 30, she started issuing executive orders under the 1945 law.
“The (state) supreme court ruled that it was an unconstitutional delegation of legislative powers to the executive branch,” Dewane said. “... What’s not clear is where we go from here.”
He said some legal experts say the state court’s ruling doesn’t go into effect until 21 days after it was made, while others say it has immediate effect.
If the virtual meetings are no longer considered valid, Dewane said there could be many ramifications.
“There are questions that have been raised about whether you can get the per diems that you were paid for those meetings that may be ultimately be found to be invalid,” he said.
One solution would be for the commissioners to pass all of the resolutions, again, in a meeting in which they meet in person.
“Right now, I would suggest that you do nothing ... because we just don’t know what solutions are necessary,” he said.
Board Chairman Mac Elliott said that more questions have been raised because after the state supreme court’s ruling invalidated the governor’s executive orders, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services started issuing orders.
“For now, we’ll just wait and see what develops over the next several days. In the meantime, we’re planning to meet virtually, again, next week,” he said.
Berrien County board meetings can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel. Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. It is uncertain if the meetings will continue to be broadcast on YouTube when commissioners start meeting in person.
Silver Beach passes
During their meeting, commissioners approved increasing fees for vehicles entering Silver Beach County Park next year from $12 to $15 per day for non-residents, and from $6 to $8 per day for county residents.
Annual entrance permits will increase from $35 to $40 if they are purchased at Silver Beach or the County Administration Center in St. Joseph. If the annual entrance permits are bought at Love Creek or Madeline Bertrand County Parks, the cost will remain at $35.