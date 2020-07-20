SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven police report that a body, believed to be that of a Lansing man who presumably drowned last week, was found Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near North Beach.
Jaedon Odunuga-Evans, 20, went swimming in Lake Michigan off of North Beach shortly before 9 p.m., Sunday, July 12, but did not return to shore.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a person walking on the North Pier reported to police they saw a body in the water near the pier, according to a news release from South Haven Police Department.
Crews from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department Marine Patrol were then able to recover the body from the lake. South Haven police as well as the Van Buren County Medical Examiner's office have been in contact with Evans' family.
Further information is pending identification of the deceased and next-of-kin notification.