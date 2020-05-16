ST. JOSEPH — A Baroda man was bound over for trial on two counts of assault with intent to murder and several other charges this week.
Lawrence Boelcke, 52, allegedly fired shots at two people following a verbal argument at his home on Stevensville-Baroda Road in April.
Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Eric Bark said Boelcke was bound over for trial by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Gary Bruce following a preliminary hearing on two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of weapons felony firearms and one count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Bark said Boelcke remains in the Berrien County jail with bond set at $200,000 cash or surety.
Police responded to CJ’s Party Store at about 11 a.m. April 24 regarding a disturbance at a nearby house at 8893 Stevensville-Baroda Road during which shots had reportedly been fired.
Responding officers met with Chelsey Russell, 31, of Baroda, in a parking area near the party store. According to court records, Russell told police she had gone to the house on Stevensville-Baroda Road to meet with her boyfriend, Michael Davis Jr., 30, who she said had been staying at that location. She said she was supposed to pick up a jack and a wrench.
According to court documents, Russell told police she pulled into the driveway, Davis came out, and they exchanged words. Then, she told police, the owner of the house started yelling “Get the (expletive) off my property,” and was waving a pistol from a second story window.
Russel told police she heard three shots, with one striking the ground near her feet and the two others going into the side of her vehicle. She said she got in her vehicle and fled, calling 911 from her vehicle. She said Davis had gotten into a different vehicle with another person and they all left. They met up with police in a parking lot across from the party store.
According to court documents, the initial responding officer, after speaking the Russell, called for assistance and officers from the Bridgman Police Department and Chikaming Township Police Department responded and took up a position to the north of the house on Stevensville-Baroda Road.
Police said they made contact with the homeowner, Lawrence Boelcke, and he agreed to come outside but when he saw a police officer he ran back into the house. After a verbal exchange with police, he came back outside and, after a brief struggle with officers, he was taken into custody.
Police said acting on a search warrant for the residence, they found a pistol, additional firearms, marijuana and methamphetamine.
Police said they did not know the motive for the shooting, but Boelcke repeatedly told them he did nothing wrong and was protecting his property. He said he had repeatedly told the alleged victim to stay off his property, according to court records.