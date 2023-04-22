COVERT TOWNSHIP — A boil water advisory has been issued for a western portion of Covert Township served by the South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA).
The advisory was put into place Friday afternoon after a boring company struck a water main at the intersection of 77th Street and 28th Avenue in Covert Township.
The incident caused a large leak that required crews to shut down a portion of a water main so that repairs could be made, according to a news release from SHAWSA. Due to the loss in pressure in the immediate area, a precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for the weekend until tests confirm there is no bacteria in the water.
The area for the boil water advisory is bordered by 26th Avenue, 77th Street, 28th Avenue and Blue Star Highway. For more information, contact Quintin Clark, water and sewer superintendent for SHAWSA, 269-637-0730.