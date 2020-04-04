SOUTH HAVEN — Work is expected to begin Monday to repair an Interstate 196 bridge in Van Buren County.
The bridge spans the Van Buren Trail and is located just south of the 16th mile marker.
Work includes an epoxy overlay, bridge railing replacement, substructure patching, guardrail replacement and repaving of the approaches leading to the bridge, according to Nick Schirripa, communications officer for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
The repairs, he said, are needed to extend the service life of the bridge.
While work takes place, one lane on each of the north and southbound lanes will be closed. The project is scheduled to be completed Aug. 15.