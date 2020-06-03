BRIDGMAN — Bridgman High School has 48 graduating seniors in the class of 2020.
Bridgman’s seniors were first place in SAT scores in Berrien County.
The class of 2020 was also recognized as one of the top 13 high schools in the state for FAFSA completion.
The girls cross country team won the MHSAA Division 4 state championship, as well as the BCS Conference championship.
The girls volleyball team was BCS Conference Red Division champions.
The Bees played their first season of 8-player football in 2019.
The top 10 seniors are: Eric Adams, Brandon Feole, Haley Goff, Angela Harazin, Lillian Haskins, Summer Janes, Taylor Nitz, Mikaela Owen, Erin Rochefort and Rachel Scharnowske.
Members of the 2020 graduating class include: Lexis Abbott, Eric Adams, Hunter Adams, Savannah Ashby, Josie Barschdorf.
Henry Branch, Ezra Clapsaddle, Austin Crowder, Kristian Dalton, John Davis, Kendall Dunkel, Daniela Estebes, Brandon Feole, Vallerie Floyd, Haley Goff.
Angela Harazin, Lillian Haskins, Jenna Henderson, Lydia Heyn, Brendan Hill, Summer Janes, Emily Jotzat, Megan Klein.
Talea Lavanway, Serenity Livengood, Naomi Loraff, Sydney Mantei, Alexandria Mast, Jordyne Miller, Kelsey Mulick, Donald Necas, Taylor Nitz, Mackenzie Norris, Madelyn Oman, Mikaela Owen.
Andrew Pliley, Ethan Pope, Alexandria Rainey, Erin Rochefort, Grace Sanderson.
Rachel Scharnowske, Maddison Schiffer, Jackson Schmaltz, Fisher Spessard, Charles Steffey, Makenzie Tomlin, Elizabeth Whitehead, Ashley Willer.