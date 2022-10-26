PAW PAW — Bronson Healthcare has announced it will close its three COVID-19 drive-thru testing locations today.
The sites are located at Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center in Paw Paw, Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo and Bronson Lab-Oakridge in Battle Creek.
With the public health emergency waning and COVID-19 testing and vaccines now widely available in the region, Bronson made the decision to close the drive-thru test sites.
Bronson continues to operate free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the region and walk-in vaccination stations at its hospitals. Information on vaccine locations and how to schedule an appointment can be found at: https://www.bronsonhealth.com/coronavirus-covid-19/ vaccine/.