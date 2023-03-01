BENTON TOWNSHIP — After a few close calls at the 2023 Cloverleaf Spelling Bee on Tuesday, Sidhanth Nandhan Vetrivel stood alone on stage.
After spelling his opponent’s missed word correctly, the 11-year-old from Brown Elementary School sealed the victory and took home the top prize at the annual spelling bee with the word, “horrific.”
“When I got ‘operation’ right, I thought they were going to give me a hard word,” Sidhanth said after the three-hour competition. “When I heard ‘horrific,’ I got excited.”
Hosted at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, the competition included 42 students from 14 schools across Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties. The spellers earned their rankings in their school spelling contests.
Now, Sidhanth will compete this spring in the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C. As the grand champion, his $2,000 entry fee to the national bee will be paid for by the Cloverleaf Spelling Bee and The Herald-Palladium.
Sidhanth will also receive $1,900 from Cloverleaf and the Cook Nuclear Plant, to pay for his hotel room over the days of the national competition; $1,200 cash for travel and prize money, a savings bond, a Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a one-year subscription to Encyclopedia Britannica Online, and access to the “Stingers” Word List from Hexco Academic in Texas.
Last year, Sidhanth finished 16th overall at the Cloverleaf Spelling Bee.
“I want to thank my coaches and my parents,” he said Tuesday. “Every day when I got home from school, I was studying. My mom helped me a lot with the pronunciations.”
After a 10-minute break toward the end of the competition, only three spellers remained. During that break, event organizers set the stage by removing the excess amount of microphones and the three spellers exited to study for the final showdown.
Finishing in second and third place were siblings, Swarnali and Abhinav Basu.
Swarnali, 13, attends Upton Middle School and finished second overall – winning $150 cash. Abhinav, 10, attends E.P. Clarke Elementary School and finished in third place – collecting $100 in cash.
“We usually studied together. We had a list that we used,” said Swarnali. “Me and my brother would study each page thoroughly and our parents would quiz us. Whichever words we got wrong, we would highlight and go back to it later.”
Rounding out the top five at Tuesday’s competition were Jack Woodward from Lawton Middle School, fourth place; and Quinn Baldwin from Ring Lardner Middle School, fifth place. They received $75 and $50, respectively.
Spelling bee administrator Tonya Snyder handed out the prizes on stage to the top five spellers. Students who finished sixth through 20th were given a gift certificate from Michigan Pizza Hut.
The pronouncer was Dawn Howley, campaign relationship coordinator for United Way of Southwest Michigan. Besides pronouncing the words, she provided a definition, origin of the word and usage in a sentence for any students who asked for them.
Judges were J.T. Neuffer, director of Guided Pathways at LMC; Katie Krawczak, design editor at The HP; and Chris Martin, English Language Arts consultant at Berrien RESA.
The event was sponsored by Berrien RESA, The HP, AEP/Cook Nuclear Power Plant, Honor Credit Union and LMC. Co-sponsors included Pizza Hut of Michigan, the Sugarman family, Encyclopedia Britannica, Merriam-Webster and Hexco Academic.