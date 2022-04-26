From left, Miss Congeniality Breanna Truelove, Queen Lillian Waggoner, first runner-up Madisen Kozminski and second runner-up Kirsten Krause pose for pictures during the 2022 Miss Blossomtime pageant held Monday night at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Miss Buchanan Lillian Waggoner is crowned the 2022 Miss Blossomtime queen during Monday night’s pageant at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Miss Blossomtime contestants perform a dance routine during Monday night’s pageant at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
Miss Benton Harbor Aniya Williams takes the stage during the evening gown presentation of Monday night's Blossomtime pageant at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center.
Miss St. Joseph Cecelia Soler models an evening gown during Monday night's Blossomtime pageant at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center.
Blossomtime queen contestants take the stage during Monday night's pageant at Lake Michigan College's Mendel Center.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lillian Waggoner was crowned as 2022 Miss Blossomtime on Monday night in front of a crowd excited to be back for the pageant in The Mendel Center for the first time in two years.
Waggoner, a senior at Berrien Springs High School, was previously named Miss Buchanan in January. She is the daughter of Crystal and Brandon Waggoner, and plans to attend Lake Michigan College for two years before attending a four-year college to study special education.