BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lillian Waggoner was crowned as 2022 Miss Blossomtime on Monday night in front of a crowd excited to be back for the pageant in The Mendel Center for the first time in two years.

Waggoner, a senior at Berrien Springs High School, was previously named Miss Buchanan in January. She is the daughter of Crystal and Brandon Waggoner, and plans to attend Lake Michigan College for two years before attending a four-year college to study special education.

