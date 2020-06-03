BUCHANAN — Buchanan High School has 94 graduating seniors in the class of 2020.
The marching band went to state competition and also received all Division 1 ratings at festival.
Members of the 2020 graduating class include: Carter Aalfs, Dedrick Adkerson, Lucille Arbanas, Camryn Baber, Mary Becvar, Annette Borst, Jonathan Brock-Ondresky, Kolleen Bromley, Kelsey Brown, Darrin Burgoyne, Brooke Clanton, Madison Cole, Collin Cozadd, Joebe Cronin, Austynn Dalton, Ashley Damouth, Brendan Dodson, Hannah Donnelly, Trinity Driver, Lauren Emerick, Stone Fox, Ezekiel Furst, Keith Gallegos, Shailin Golden, Isaiah Gray, Annmarie Hansen, Rockey Harding Jr., Caitlynn Harrell, Carteer Harrington, Gage Harris, Travis Harris, Abigail Hickok, Jesse Hogue, Lauren Hogue, Jacob Hoover, Rose Johnson, Nora Kaltenbach, Joseph Kara, Patrick Kean, Kyle Kennedy, Aidan Kile, Tyler Klopfenstein, Brayden Krueger, Brighton Lee, Cole Lee, Ethan Lentsch, Catherine Lietz, Kegan Lingle, Emly Long, Camden Lorance, Emma Lozmack.
Dominic Manley, Christina Mason, Reese Matlock, Nik McCllen, Gabriel McCollum, Sean McNeely, Timothy Miller Jr., Kadin Mills, Tayona Newbern, Skyler Nixon, Ronald Oatsvall, Joshua Pierce, Charles Reeves, Hunter Riggins, Natalie Riley, Samuel Riley, Lane Roberts, Kelsey Ropp, Robert Ruth, Devon Schmmidkunz, Isaac Schrumpf, Mia Sipe, Jade Smith, Lucas Snelling, Matthew Snodgrass, Chloe Spitz, Joseph Thayer, Danzyk Thompson, Logan Thompson, Halee Tittle, Anna Tobler, Keziah Triggs, Kyle Turner, Brett Valentine, Bradley VanOverberghe, Hannah Vergon, Zane Westgate, Austin Wiggins, Garrett Williams, Zynisha Willis, Donovan Wingrove, Kinsley Worke, Christopher Young.