Farmland preservation workshop for Berrien
BENTON HARBOR — A workshop called “Agricultural Preservation: Options to Protect Your Farmland” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at the Michigan State University Extension Office, 1737 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor.
The meeting is free, but space may be limited. To attend, register by calling the Berrien Conservation District at 269-471-9111 ext. 3, or the Berrien County Farm Bureau at 269-473-4701 by March 23. A free lunch sponsored by the Berrien County Farm Bureau will be provided after the presentations.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with presentations to start promptly at 10 a.m.
The workshop is for farmers, and landowners will provide information regarding county and state programs on easements and farmland preservation.
Speakers are Jarrod Thelen from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, who will present on the state’s Farmland Preservation Program; Katie Montoya from Berrien County Community Development will talk about the Berrien County Purchase Development Rights Program; and Ryan Postema from Chikaming Open Lands will discuss options to preserve farmland with a land conservancy.
Restricted use pesticide workshop available
BENTON HARBOR — A restricted use pesticide review workshop for private and commercial applicators will be held Thursday at the Berrien County MSU Extension office, 1737 Hillandale Road, Benton Harbor.
Registration, along with refreshments, begin at 8:30 a.m. The pest management review will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The pesticide applicator core manual is available online for $30 at the MSU Extension Bookstore at http://shop.msu.edu/category_s/345.htm. A fee of $25 covers the review session given by MSU Extension staff.
To register, visit https://events.anr.msu.edu/Berrien MarchRUPReview.