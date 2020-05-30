Women’s Business Center to host webinars
BENTON HARBOR — The Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance received additional funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide enhanced education, training and business advice to small businesses on how to overcome the after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through this grant, the WBC will host free webinars featuring subject matter experts on a range of topics that will provide businesses with best management practices and key information on how to operate effectively now and post-pandemic.
Information regarding new webinars can be found at www.cornerstonewbc.com. Registration for the webinars is requested.