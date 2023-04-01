Saint Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow this morning. Then snow showers for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.