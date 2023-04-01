Eagan joins Honor Credit Union board
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Paige Eagan, Ph.D., has been named to Honor Credit Union Board of Directors where she will serve as an associate director.
Updated: April 1, 2023 @ 7:41 am
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Paige Eagan, Ph.D., has been named to Honor Credit Union Board of Directors where she will serve as an associate director.
