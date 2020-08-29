Whirlpool names new VP of U.S. Operations
BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. has named Winn Everhart as senior vice president of Whirlpool’s U.S. operations, effective Oct. 1.
Everhart joins the Benton Harbor appliance maker following a nearly two-decade long tenure at the Coca-Cola Company, where he recently served as general manager for the company’s Philippines market.
In this newly created role, Everhart will oversee the company’s U.S. commercial and business operations including brand and strategy, product marketing, sales, consumer services and integrated supply chain.
Over his 19-year career at Coca-Cola, Everhart spent time in various strategic and operating roles, gaining broad domestic and international experience.
He worked on a variety of initiatives from helping develop Coca-Cola’s long-term strategy, supporting Vision 2020 and its subsequent financial growth model, to managing sales and operations in key U.S. beverage markets.
Everhart holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.