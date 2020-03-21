Wightman welcomes new hires
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Wightman added five employees based in its Allegan, Benton Harbor and Kalamazoo offices.
Brad Lyons of Hudsonville joined Wightman as a senior wastewater process engineer and project manager in the engineering department. He has more than 34 years of experience developing wastewater treatment systems and will be based in the Kalamazoo office. Lyons has a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Wayne State University.
Lisa Cooley of Coloma was hired as a drafter in the company’s engineering department at the Benton Harbor office. She has more than 25 years of experience drafting. Cooley earned an associate of applied science in architectural technology from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Noah Boyd of Plainwell joined the Wightman engineering team as a civil engineer in the Kalamazoo office. His background in site design includes industrial, commercial, mixed use, government, and residential projects. Boyd received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Western Michigan University.
Matt VanderHulst of Hamilton was hired as a drafter with the Wightman engineering team based in the company’s Allegan office. He has six years of experience as a CAD designer as well as six years in the construction industry. He holds an associate of applied science degree in architectural/construction technology from Baker College.
Gary Blinkiewicz of Kalamazoo joined the engineering team at Wightman as an environmental project manager in the Kalamazoo office. As a licensed geologist, he brings over 26 years of experience in soil, groundwater and vapor investigation and remediation. He earned a bachelor of science degree in geology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a master of science degree in geology from Western Michigan University.
Wright named Realtor of the Year
NILES — Lisa Wright, a licensed salesperson with RE/MAX Modern Realty Inc. in Niles, was named the 2020 Realtor of the Year for the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
Wright has been licensed since 2015 and holds the professional designation Accredited Buyer Representative and the Pricing Strategy Advisory certification.
She currently serves on the Association’s Board of Directors as District 2 Director, which covers Buchanan, Niles, Berrien Springs and Eau Claire. Since 2017, Wright has served on the Equal Opportunity Committee and was the committee chair in 2019.
Wright is a member of the Southwest Michigan Landlord’s Association and volunteers at the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency. She sponsors the Brandywine Girls Basketball program to help with new uniforms and other expenses and has served food at the Salvation Army Soup Kitchen in Niles.