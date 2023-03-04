Officials say one passenger died when a business jet experienced severe turbulence, forcing a landing at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut. Officials said the Bombardier jet ran into trouble late Friday afternoon while traveling from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia. The National Transportation Safety Board launched an investigation. The agency said there were three passengers and two crew members aboard. An FAA database showed the jet is owned by Conexon, based in Kansas City, Missouri. A company official declined to comment Saturday.