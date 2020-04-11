JohnsonRauhoff adds to its executive team
ST. JOSEPH — Lyn Wilson has been promoted to senior account director at JohnsonRauhoff.
Wilson, who works remotely from the JR satellite office in Boston, has been with the company for over a decade and leads many of the organization’s marquee accounts.
Wilson joined JR in August 2009 as an account executive for the Sur La Table account at the Benton Harbor studio.
She’s led cross-functional teams on accounts such as Walmart, Sam’s Club and Newell Brands. In 2017, she started a JR Atlanta satellite office. The effort led to a satellite office in Boston.