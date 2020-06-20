United names director of internal audit
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union appointed Tim Swoboda as director of internal audit at its corporate headquarters in St. Joseph.
Swoboda brings over 20 years of experience to United in a multitude of industries, including banking, brokerage, insurance and software development.
Most recently, Swoboda served as the director and head of internal audit for Axos Securities, a California brokerage firm.
In this position, Swoboda will lead United’s audit team in the identification of risk, evaluating internal control design, and examining administration of internal control processes. He will serve as the liaison with regulators and external audit resources for the credit union.
Swoboda studied at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business majoring in accounting.
He earned several professional designations in risk and audit and is a member of numerous organizations to include the Institute of Internal Audit, Information Systems Audit and Control Association and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.
Swoboda is a combat veteran of the U.S. Army, serving as a military police officer during the Persian Gulf War.
Wightman elects board of directors
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman has its board of directors set for 2020.
Elected chairman of the board was Steve Carlisle, of Stevensville. Carlisle has been with Wightman for 23 years and serves as director of engineering for the company.
Mickey Bittner, of Hamilton, was re-elected as treasurer. Bittner serves as the Allegan office director and has been with the firm for 24 years.
Brian Lieberg, of St. Joseph, was elected secretary. Lieberg, who has been with the firm for 26 years, serves as the director of survey.
Serving as trustees on the board of directors are Greg Monberg of Michigan City and Mary Deneau Nykamp of Benton Harbor.
Monberg serves as the director of architecture. He has been with Wightman for three years and brings over 22 years of experience at prior firms to his position. His specialty is educational and architectural design.
Nykamp serves as a manager in the firm’s civil engineering service area. Her specialty is water and wastewater, and work with municipal clients. She has been with Wightman for 12 years and is the first woman to serve on the board.