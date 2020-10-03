JR adds to senior leadership
ST. JOSEPH — Amy Hemphill, a longstanding director of human resources for JohnsonRauhoff, was promoted to the company’s executive management team. She now serves in the highest level of leadership at JR, alongside Chairman and CEO Jackie Huie, President Mike Huie and a group of members responsible for setting the company strategy.
Hemphill joined the company in January 1995 and has been there ever since. Among her company achievements were leading the agency’s migration to Bamboo, a comprehensive digital employee benefits management portal, and working with the company’s outside employee benefits broker at key junctures to upgrade the company’s benefits package.
Competitive Edge workers gain certification
STEVENSVILLE — Ann Tillman, Shelly Wermund, Kaitlin Pickard and Catherine Cronkrite of Competitive Edge LLC earned their certification of CAS administered by Promotional Products Association International, the largest international not-for-profit association for more than 16,000 members of the promotional products industry.
The Certified Advertising Specialist certifications are the promotional products industry’s premier professional designations.
The Woodlands Course tabs new GM
NEW BUFFALO — The Woodlands Course at Whittaker named Stephan Kostelecky its general manager. In this role, Kostelecky will oversee all facility operations for the Harbor Country golf destination and event venue.
Kostelecky brings almost 20 years of experience in the golf industry to his new role at The Woodlands Course. Most recently, he served as head golf professional and interim general manager at Ames Golf & Country Club in Ames, Iowa.
Kostelecky is a Club Management Association of America member and holds a business administration degree in marketing with an emphasis on professional golf management from the University of Mississippi.