JohnsonRauhoff hires senior writer
ST. JOSEPH — JohnsonRauhoff announced its hired Clayton Boothe as an advertising writer.
Boothe began his career in 1985 in Dallas as copywriter/proofreader for a small advertising agency. Less than three years later, he moved on to Bozell/Dallas to create advertising for megabrands including American Airlines and NationsBank.
In 1993, he moved to a Chicago agency to become creative director on their Buick business. Next, he went on to become vice president/senior regional creative director at Young & Rubicam/Detroit, steering the advertising for dozens of Lincoln-Mercury Dealer Associations throughout the Southeast and Southwest U.S.
In 1996, Boothe made the leap across the state to become creative director at Hanon McKendry, an up-and-coming hot shop that garnered over 100 ADDY Awards for creative excellence during his tenure. Boothe later opened his own creative services boutique in late 1999, where he continued to build on his business for the next 20 years.