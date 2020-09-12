Conybeare Law Office garners awards
ST. JOSEPH — The attorneys at Conybeare Law Office have racked up the awards this summer.
Best Lawyers, a peer review publication, named Barry Conybeare the 2021 Lawyer of the Year for the Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation – Kalamazoo Region. Conybeare practices all aspects of personal injury law.
Super Lawyers recognized three of the firm’s attorneys, which include Conybeare and Bob Ehrenberg for the 2020 Michigan Super Lawyers List. Matthew Conklin was named to the 2019 Michigan Rising Stars list.
Best Lawyers selected attorney Sasha Boersma to the inaugural edition of “The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch 2021” for the Claimants Workers’ Compensation Law category. She practices Social Security and veteran’s disability law.
The Conybeare Law Office also received a Tier 1 Ranking from Best Lawyers’ “Best Law Firms” for Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation in Kalamazoo.