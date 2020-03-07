UFCU names mortgage adviser
BERRIEN SPRINGS — United Federal Credit Union appointed Stephanie Martinek as mortgage adviser at its Berrien Springs branch.
As mortgage adviser, Martinek is responsible for generating product awareness to credit union members regarding their real estate financing needs.
Martinek has 10 years of experience in the credit union industry, starting out as a member service adviser at United in 2010. She has worked in real estate since 2012, serving as a real estate and home equity specialist, as well as a mortgage loan originator at Honor Credit Union.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English with minors in business, psychology and sociology from Western Michigan University.