United adds VP of national mortgage production
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union has hired Andrew Clarkson to fill its newly created position vice president of national mortgage production.
Clarkson has more than 15 years of experience in mortgage lending and production. Prior to joining United, Clarkson held mortgage production positions at Quicken Loans, JPMorgan Chase and BBVA. Most recently, he spent the past seven years as vice president of regional mortgage production at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Grand Rapids.
Clarkson is a graduate of Michigan State University, and is an accredited mortgage professional and certified residential mortgage banker from the Mortgage Bankers Association.