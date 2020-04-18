PACE of Southwest Michigan gets medical director
ST. JOSEPH — PACE of Southwest Michigan announced that Rina Patel became its new medical director.
The hire was effective March 23.
Patel is certified by the American Board of Family Practice. She completed her residency at St. Clare’s Hospital in Schenectady, New York, and received her M.B.B.S. degree from the Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical College in Amraviti, Maharashtra, India.
Patel served as a professor, a hospitalist physician, an Intensive Care Unit physician and a Primary Care physician specializing in chronic multi-system diseases. She recently served as medical director for Activate Healthcare in Indiana.