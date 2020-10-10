Villa adds to its environmental staff
BENTON HARBOR — Villa Environmental Consultants of Benton Harbor has hired two environmental professionals to their existing environmental professional staff.
Alex Wallace was hired as a geologist and project manager. He is a Western Michigan University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in earth science and environmental studies. Wallace joins the environmental team with more than 15 years experience with a background in wetland delineations and migrations, brownfield redevelopment, asbestos surveys, mold investigations, lead paint chip and related sampling.
Daniel Kurrie joins as an environmental specialist. He has a bachelor’s in environmental studies and sustainability from Michigan State University. Kurrie’s duties include periodic surveillance of asbestos material in schools and assistance with on-site assessments and asbestos removal projects, air quality testing, environmental reviews, and assist the geology staff on plans and projects.