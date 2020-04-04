Wightman adds two to administration team
BENTON HARBOR — Wightman added two new employees to its administrative staff.
Ashley Sonnevil of Paw Paw joined Wightman as a human resources generalist based in the Kalamazoo office. She has six years of human resources experience focused on compliance, policy and procedure design, data analysis, and HRIS technologies.
Sonnevil holds a bachelor of science degree in health care administration from Ferris State University.
Catherine West of Coloma was hired as an administrative assistant at the Benton Harbor office. She has over 20 years of administrative experience including business development, scheduling and event planning, and customer service.
UFCU names market vice president
ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union named Lisa Frohnapfel as market vice president in Michigan.
She brings 27 years of financial management experience to the team.
In her new role with United, Frohnapfel will lead the Michigan team in driving sales, service and business development initiatives, and will lead the United Investment Planning program.
She holds a master of science degree with leadership and change management focus from Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids and a bachelor of science degree in business management and leadership from Davenport University.