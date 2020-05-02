New controller joins Wolverine Mutual
DOWAGIAC — Becky Grabemeyer, CPA, recently joined Wolverine Mutual Insurance Co. in Dowagiac as the controller.
She is responsible for overseeing the regional insurance company’s accounting department. Grabemeyer brings more than a decade of experience to the position including five years as finance director for the city of Dowagiac.
Before working for the city, Grabemeyer served eight years at Accounting Consultants, P.C., in Dowagiac.
Grabemeyer grew up in Eau Claire, earning an associate degree from Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac and a bachelor of science degree in accounting from Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs.
She became a certified public accountant in 2011. She resides in Dowagiac with her husband and two children.
Thompson joins Hanson Logistics
ST. JOSEPH — Jim Thompson joined Hanson Logistics as the company’s senior director of transportation.
Thompson comes to Hanson Logistics from Whirlpool Corp., where he played major roles in integrated supply chain, logistics operations and strategic sourcing areas. Prior to Whirlpool, Jim worked at Ford Motor Co.
As a member of the senior leadership team, he will report directly to Hanson Logistics President and CEO Ken Whah.
Thompson holds an executive supply chain certificate from Michigan State University, MBA from Wayne State University, and bachelor’s degree in integrated supply chain management from Western Michigan University.